Vineyard Wind resumes installing turbine blades

By Michael P. Norton

The Vineyard Wind 1 Project Area is located south of Martha’s Vineyard.

The town of Nantucket served notice Friday that Vineyard Wind resumed turbine blade installation while also calling for "urgent action" regarding another 147-turbine offshore wind power project.

The town reported that Roger Martella of GE Vernova informed Select Board Chair Brooke Mohr on Friday that Vineyard Wind would begin installing blades again on Saturday, "with work continuing throughout the weekend."

