Wu Names Federal Official With Boston Ties as New City Planning Chief

By Greg Ryan

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has named James Arthur Jemison II, a housing official in the Biden administration who previously worked for Massachusetts’ housing agency and the Boston Redevelopment Authority, as the city’s top official for planning and development.

The appointment puts an end to speculation in real estate circles about whom Wu would tap for the position. At the same time, it likely kicks off major changes the mayor has planned for planning and development in Boston, including the weakening, if not the outright elimination, of the Boston Planning and Development Agency itself.

