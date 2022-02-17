BOSTON

Wu ‘Very Close' to Lifting City's Vax-Proof Requirement at Businesses

By Chris Lisinski

The city of Boston is "very close" to lifting the proof-of-vaccination requirement people face at many indoor businesses, Mayor Michelle Wu said Wednesday, citing improving public health metrics.

With key measurements showing the virus's impact on the city is waning after a wintertime surge, Wu said it could be a matter of days before patrons can access restaurants, bars, nightclubs, fitness centers and other indoor entertainment venues without first showing they are vaccinated, even as her administration plans to fight a court decision halting enforcement of a vaccine mandate for city workers.

