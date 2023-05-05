Cinco De Mayo Mexican Grain Bowl Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

Orange-Mezcal Dressing

2 ripe oranges (any variety – I like Cara Cara)

2 tablespoons Mezcal

3 tablespoons grapeseed oil

1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot

1 teaspoon honey

¼ teaspoon chipotle in adobo

Salt & pepper to taste

PREPARATION:

Slice oranges in half, drizzle with ½ tablespoon oil, and grill on high heat until nicely caramelized. Cool. Once cooled, juice one orange and add to a mason jar with the remaining ingredients. Shake until well blended.

INGREDIENTS:

Rice & Quinoa

1 cup basmati rice

1 cup multi-color quinoa

3 cups water

PREPARATION:

Rinse rice and quinoa. Add to universal pan and add water. Cook in the steam oven using full steam (210-212 degrees F) for 18 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to rest briefly. Spoon into a bowl and mix with Orange-Mezcal Dressing

INGREDIENTS:

Flour Tortillas

1 ½ cups cassava flour

½ tsp. salt

⅛ tsp garlic powder

¼ cup olive oil

¾ cup warm water plus more if needed

PREPARATION:

In a large bowl whisk together cassava flour, salt, and garlic powder. Add oil and warm water. Knead dough until thoroughly mixed. Divide dough into 8-12 equal portions. Roll each portion into a ball and place it between two pieces of parchment paper. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough until it is ⅛-inch thick and has a diameter of 4-5 inches. Or, place balls of dough into a tortilla press. Repeat with the remaining balls of dough. Heat a dry skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Cook each tortilla for 1-2 minutes per side, or until it begins to bubble. Keep warm for use in a covered basket or allow to cool and store refrigerated or frozen in a tightly sealed bag.

INGREDIENTS:

Sous-Vide Carne Asada:

1 ½ lb. flank or skirt steak

Marinade:

½ cup fresh lime juice

¼ cup fresh orange juice (use remaining grilled orange)

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 ½ teaspoons vegetable oil

¼ cup chopped cilantro

2 scallions, sliced thin

2 garlic cloves, sliced thin

Spices:

2 teaspoons ground guajillo chile

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¾ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

PREPARATION:

Mix marinade ingredients together in 2 cups (or larger) measuring cups. In a small bowl mix spices. Trim steak if needed. Pat dry with paper towels and place on cutting board. Sprinkle both sides of meat with spice mixture and place in vacuum seal bag. Add marinade. Seal using chamber sealer. Set the steam oven to 130 degrees F and place the bag in the steam oven. Cook for 4 hours. At this point, steak can be cooled and refrigerated in a bag for up to 24 hours. For storage longer than 24 hours, remove from the bag and place in an airtight container in the refrigerator. 1 hour prior to service, remove the steak from the refrigerator and allow it to come to room temperature. Heat grill or griddle to 325 degrees F. Sear the steak for 1-2 minutes per side. Remove to cutting board. Rest for 5 minutes, and slice against the grain to serve.

Assembly:

To assemble your bowl, layer beef, beans, and any additional toppings (diced tomatoes, sliced avocado, black beans, roasted corn, cotija cheese) on top of the rice-quinoa mix and drizzle with a bit more of the Orange-Mezcal Dressing. Serve with a warm tortilla on the side and a Smoky Jalapeño Margarita.

