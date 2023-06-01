Summer Green Cabbage Slaw with Apple, Fennel, Fresh Herbs and Almonds Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

½ head green cabbage, cored and thinly sliced

2 apples, sliced into matchsticks (submerge in 2 cups ice water with 1 TBS lemon juice until ready to assembly)

1 fennel, cored and thinly sliced (submerge in 2 cups ice water with 1 TBS lemon juice until ready to assembly)

½ cup parsley, coarsely chopped

½ cup sliced almonds, toasted

½ cup Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

Zest and juice of 1 large lemon, more or less to taste

1 TBS honey

Pinch of Kosher Salt & Cracked Pepper

PREPARATION:

In a small bowl, whisk together the Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, lemon zest and juice, honey, salt and pepper. In a large serving bowl, combine the cabbage, apple, fennel and half of the parsley and almonds. Add dressing and toss. Garnish with remaining parsley and almonds. Keep chilled until ready to serve. This can be assembled up to a day in advance.

Watch below to make this recipe step-by-step with Anna!

Anna has the cut of the season and shows you how to serve up a tomahawk pork shop that would not be complete without homemade compound butter, crisp shaved cabbage slaw, and an elderflower gin fizz that makes for a perfect summer sip.