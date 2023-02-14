Beet Tahini Dressing Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
¼ cup beet, roasted or boiled and peeled
¼ tsp cumin
¼ tsp coriander
½ cup tahini
⅓ cup lemon juice
¼ cup water
1 clove garlic, minced.
½ tsp honey
Pinch of salt
PREPARATION:
Combine beet, cumin, coriander, tahini, half of the lemon juice, garlic, honey, and salt in a food processor and blend. Taste. Add more lemon juice and salt to taste. Thin the mixture with water to your liking.
Enjoy as a dip with Arayes or as a chopped salad dressing.