recipes

Beet Tahini Dressing Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

¼ cup beet, roasted or boiled and peeled 

¼ tsp cumin

¼ tsp coriander

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

½ cup tahini

⅓ cup lemon juice

¼ cup water

1 clove garlic, minced.

½ tsp honey

Pinch of salt

More Recipes

recipes Feb 6

Pepperoni and Spicy Sausage Pizza Recipe

recipes Jan 27

Baked Salmon with Grilled Summer Squash Recipe

PREPARATION:

Combine beet, cumin, coriander, tahini, half of the lemon juice, garlic, honey, and salt in a food processor and blend.  Taste. Add more lemon juice and salt to taste.  Thin the mixture with water to your liking.

Enjoy as a dip with Arayes or as a chopped salad dressing.

Watch below to make this recipe step-by-step with Anna Rossi!

Anna Rossi shares her delicious Lamb Arayes recipe perfect for any game day and beyond.

This article tagged under:

recipesAnna RossiBeet Tahini Dressing
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us