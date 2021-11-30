Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones of ‘Hamilton' Break Up After 6 Years Together

The story of tonight is that "Hamilton" stars Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones are closing the curtain on their romance.

Amid speculation about their relationship status, a source confirms to E! News that the couple, who began dating in 2015 after meeting during rehearsals for the original off-Broadway production of "Hamilton," have officially split. Reps for the pair did not immediately respond when reached for comment.

News of their breakup comes just five months after Anthony gushed about his fiancé, referring to his other half as a "rock."

"She's a pillar," he told People in June. "What's amazing is that she's doing it on her own, too. She's having her own moment."

Last year, Jasmine won an Emmy for her performance in the short series, "#FreeRayshawn." She made history alongside her father Ron Cephas Jones of "This Is Us" for being the first father-daughter duo to win Emmy Awards in the same year, and also as the first-ever Black woman to win in the Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category.

"That's what you hope for in a partner," Anthony told the outlet of their individual successes. "I think that's a blessing. I'm truly just eternally grateful for her, man. I get excited when I think about it."

The couple shared news of their engagement in December 2018, with Jasmine revealing on Instagram that Anthony had popped the big question somewhere near and dear to her across the pond. "My beloved Anthony," she wrote at the time. "On Christmas Eve you got down on one knee and proposed to me in front of my favorite castle in Arundel that I used to visit all the time as a child. It brought tears to my eyes because I don't get to see my family in England that I'm so close with that much because we are an ocean away, but they got to witness this amazing event in our lives. And what a moment it was!! All because of you."

In his own Instagram post, Anthony shared the same sentiment about the upcoming nuptials. "I love you Jas," the actor captioned a picture of the two in front of the Eiffel Tower. "Thank you for saying yes to writing stories together for the rest of our lives. I'm honored and blessed to marry you."