Ariana Grande Wins Five-Year Restraining Order Against Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Her

Ariana Grande was granted a five-year restraining order against a man she accused of visiting her Los Angeles home multiple times, making death threats and wielding a large hunting knife.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Reginald Neal approved the protection order until 2026 for Grande, 28, whose real name is Ariana Grande-Butera, following testimony from one of the pop star's security guards.

In the order, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 14, Grande alleges that the man, Aharon Zebulun Brown, 23, terrorized her home for months, even though she had never given him her address.

Grande alleged that in his third and last visit to her residence on Sept. 10, Brown showed up "brandishing a knife and yelling threatening statements." When confronted by her security, Brown said, "I'll f---ing kill you and her," she alleged.

