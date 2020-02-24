Auschwitz Memorial Criticizes New Amazon Prime Show ‘Hunters’

The Auschwitz Memorial criticized Amazon Prime's new show about Nazi hunters Sunday, calling its depiction of the Holocaust "dangerous foolishness," NBC News reports.

"Hunters," starring Al Pacino, premiered Friday and chronicles a group of people trying to stop Nazis living in 1970s New York City. In one scene, the show features a human chess game in a Nazi concentration camp where people die when a piece in the game is eliminated.

The Auschwitz Memorial, which preserves the site of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp in Poland, took to Twitter to criticize the scene for its historical inaccuracy and its ramifications.

Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy. pic.twitter.com/UM2KYmA4cw — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 23, 2020

"Inventing a fake game of human chess for ['Hunters'] is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers," the memorial said. "We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy."

