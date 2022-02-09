Bob Saget's Family Says He Died of Head Trauma

Bob Saget, the actor best known for his role as the father on “Full House,” died of head trauma, his family said Wednesday.

Saget, 65, was found dead Jan. 9 in his hotel room the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in Florida.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," the Saget family in a statement. "No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The medical examiner did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday, but has previously said there was no evidence of drug use or foul play. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office had said the same thing at the time.

