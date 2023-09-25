Dane Cook marries Kelsi Taylor in Hawaiian wedding ceremony

Originally appeared on E! Online

When it comes to love, Dane Cook isn't joking around.

The 51-year-old comedian recently revealed that he tied the knot with fiancée Kelsi Taylor, 24, on Sept. 23 at a private estate in O'ahu, Hawaii.

"Last night I married the girl of my dreams here in Hawaii," Cook shared the day after the wedding on X. "The greatest feeling in the world is knowing you've got the strongest person you could ever imagine by your side and giving them all of your love in return."

The "Employee of the Month" star, who began dating the fitness instructor nearly six years ago, offered additional insight into his new life as a married man.

"The years of laughs, adventures and accomplishments we've shared were solidified in front of some of our dearest friends and family during an emotional ceremony," he continued his post. "I can't wait to share more but for now just know this..I've never felt this way. It's so wonderful."

As for why they chose Hawaii, the "Good Luck Chuck" actor explained that the location marks a special place in their hearts.

"It was one of the first trips we ever went on together and we continue to go back often," Cook told People in an interview published Sept. 25. "It's such an oasis, and we couldn't be more excited to have spent our wedding week surrounded by the beauty of Oahu."

The newlyweds also wanted to celebrate their big day with an intimate guest list, inviting 20 close friends and family.

As Cook put it, "Nothing better than spending this special time with all of our favorite people."

The couple's nuptials come a little more than a year after the comedian proposed in York Beach, Maine last July.

"I'm about to spend the rest of my life with my favorite person and my best friend—what is there to not look forward to?" Taylor told People in August 2022, a month after she and Cook got engaged. "Family has always been such an important part of my life and the idea of expanding it and starting our own family together with the man of my dreams just fills my heart."

And while the two lovebirds are looking forward to happily ever after, that doesn't mean they haven't been faced with haters.

Last October, Cook addressed his age gap with Taylor head-on. "If we can't laugh at it," he exclusively told E! News at the time, "then nobody else is allowed."

In fact, he revealed that Taylor encouraged him to include material about their relationship in his special "Dane Cook: Above It All."

"She saw everything that I was working on for the show," he shared. "And she was like, 'Keep that in. I think that part will be great.' There's even some fun at our own expense."

He had even started practicing married jokes on his then-fiancée.

"She got the exclusive," he told E!. "We tried it out and she said, 'I approve of that. That's a good one.'"

