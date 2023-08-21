Dax Shepard is thinking ahead in his parenthood journey.

The actor got candid about setting boundaries in the future sex lives of his and Kristen Bell's daughters Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, stating that the family home is strictly off limits.

During the Aug. 17 episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, guest and clinical psychologist Wendy Mogel said parents should have frank discussions with their adult kids about potential partners sleeping over, to which Shepard replied, "Yeah, I'm not gonna love seeing some 25-year-old dude in boxers in my kitchen."

"It's not gonna be for me," he continued, before clarifying that he is "very pro-sex" for his kids but will prefer that it doesn't under his roof. "I hope they're very happy and adventurous."

So, where does he expect them to explore their sexuality? When Mogel posed the question to the "Parenthood" alum, he responded with a laugh, "In their car like everyone else did, I guess."

Shepard, 48, and Bell, 43, have always been open about their parenting style—even if it may seem unconventional. Take their stance on baths, with the couple—who tied the knot in a 2013 courthouse wedding—opting to wait days in between washing their children in the tub.

"I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink," Bell explained during a 2021 appearance on "The View." "Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."

The "Family Game Fight" co-hosts also do not believe in taboo topics when it comes to communicating with their kids.

"I hate the word 'taboo,'" she told Real Simple earlier this year, via People. "I think it should be stricken from the dictionary. There should be no topic that's off the table for people to talk about."

In fact, according to the "Veronica Mars" actress, she's very honest to her daughters about Shepard's past struggles with addiction and "the fact that their daddy is an addict, and he's in recovery, and we talk about sex."

Bell added, "There are all these 'hard topics' that don't have to be if you give the person on the other end your vulnerability and a little bit of credit."