Disney+ to Stream Latest ‘Star Wars’ Film on May 4

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamil, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Kelly Marie Tran and others

The final installment of the Skywalker storyline will begin streaming two months early on Disney+ in conjunction with “Star Wars Day,” the company announced Monday, according to NBC News.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which marks the conclusion of a nine-part saga that began with George Lucas’ 1977 film “Star Wars: A New Hope,” stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Kelly Marie Tran and others.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, the film will follow Skywalker (Hamill) as he attempts to “restore peace and freedom to the galaxy,” according to a statement from Disney+.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" marks the latest addition to the Disney+ collection of Star Wars content, which also includes "The Mandalorian," "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

