Dr. Dre Shares His Advice for Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Dr. Dre has some advice for Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance.

Following the Sept. 25 confirmation that the "Umbrella" singer would be headlining the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, the rapper shared his excitement with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1.

"Oh, my god. Let me tell you something, man," he said on Sept. 25. "I actually just got the news that Rihanna's going to do it, and I'm a super fan of Rihanna. I can't wait to see what she's going to do."

Dre, who was part of the all-star lineup of performers for the February 2022 halftime show--which also included Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent--reflected on his time on the Super Bowl stage, sharing some words of wisdom for the "Diamonds" singer.

Rihanna is going to take the Super Bowl halftime show stage. The "Love on the Brain" singer subtly confirmed that she would perform at Super Bowl LVII, simply sharing an Instagram photo of her hand grabbing onto an NFL-branded football. The NFL also broke the news in a press release and shared a social media post captioned "Let's GO."

"Put the right people around you, and have fun," he said. "That's basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show." He added that it took about 3,000 people to make the 13-minute performance happen.

"She has the opportunity to really blow us away," he added. "I know we set the bar extremely high."

The "Nothin' But a G Thang" rapper also revealed that his Super Bowl halftime show was nerve-racking--even for an industry veteran like himself, saying, "I don't know if I've ever been that nervous before. Not only that, I don't know if I've ever looked more forward to a Monday morning."

Super Bowl LVII will take place Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

In a press conference for Super Bowl LVI’s halftime show, the artist discussed what it means to perform with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem on Sunday.