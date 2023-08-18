Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton cover ‘Love is Alive' to honor Wynonna and Naomi Judd

Love is Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton being couple goals once more.

The singers recently collaborated on a cover of The Judds' "Love Is Alive" for the upcoming album, "A Tribute to The Judds," which honors the mother-daughter country duo, Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd, who died by suicide in April 2022 at age 76.

The "Just a Girl" artist and country singer put a spin on the original song—which was off The Judds' 1984 hit album "Why Not Me"—with Stefani taking over lead vocals and Shelton hitting the harmonies. During the chorus, the two beautifully belt out, "Love is alive / And at our breakfast table / Every day of the week / Love is alive / And it grows everyday and night / Even in our sleep."

"Love Is Alive" marks the first single of the upcoming album, which is set to release Oct. 27 on BMG in honor of the 40th anniversary of the musical group.

And the song couldn't be more fitting for Stefani and Shelton, who tied the knot in July 2021, less than a year after the "God's Country" artist popped the question.

Stefani, 53 and Shelton, 47, first started dating after working as co-judges on "The Voice" in 2015. At the time, the two bonded over their divorces: Shelton was ending his marriage to Miranda Lambert, who he wed in 2011, and recalled confiding in Stefani about his split.

"I won't forget that day," he told Billboard in 2016. "I looked over at Gwen—who I didn't really know—and she had these huge tears in her eyes. I thought, 'Wow, she feels super bad for me!'"

Perhaps Stefani could relate to the heartbreak. In 2016 the former No Doubt member split up from husband Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.

"That's kind of how our friendship and bond started, that day," Shelton continued. "It went from that, to checking in on each other once a week through email—'This s--t happened to me, what happened to you?'—to maybe three times a week, then every day, to 'Hey, here's my phone number if you ever want to text.' Next thing I know, I wake up and she's all I care about, and I'm ­wondering if she feels the same about me."

Fast forward eight years, and it's safe to say Stefani absolutely feels the same.

"Blake is the greatest guy," she gushed to Stellar magazine in 2021. "I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I've ever looked in my life in those photos."