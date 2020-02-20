julie walters

’Harry Potter’ Actress Julie Walters Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 100,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with bowel cancer this year.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Julie Walters attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

British actress Julie Walters recently revealed she was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2018, according to NBC News.

Walters, who is known for starring in seven of the eight "Harry Potter" films as Molly Weasley, told the BBC that she initially thought doctors had "made a mistake" when they instructed her she had stage 3 bowel cancer weeks before she was supposed to attend the 2018 premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again."

"I was still thinking, 'That's ridiculous, he must have made a mistake,'" Walters said. "I couldn't believe it."

Walters, 69, told the BBC that she disclosed her diagnosis to family members and friends, but had never spoken about it publicly until this most recent interview.

Read more at NBC News.com.

