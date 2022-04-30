Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Make Red Carpet Debut at 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner

Can you keep up with #Kete?

For Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's latest date night, the couple flew back to Washington, D.C., to attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

For the dinner, which is being held for the first time in three years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum stunned in a shimmering halter dress, while the "Saturday Night Live" comedian donned a sleek tuxedo paired with sunglasses.

This outing for Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, comes less than 24 hours after he performed at a Netflix Is A Joke Fest comedy event in Los Angeles -- during which he poked fun at Kardashian's ex, Kanye West. (The SKIMS mogul filed for divorce from the Grammy winner in February 2021.)

Kardashian, who shares four kids with West, first started dating Davidson in late 2021 after she hosted SNL. Since then, the stars have been seemingly inseparable, with the couple enjoying trips to New York, D.C., and recently Florida.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

In early April, Davidson showed his support for Kardashian and her family at the premiere of their Hulu show "The Kardashians," though he decided not to walk to the red carpet.

"He's here to support me. It's my thing," Kardashian told E!'s Daily Pop at the April 7 event. "I don't think it's his thing to be all up here with me. So, I'm just so happy he's here."

In March, during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kardashian opened up about going Instagram official with Davidson.

"I guess it's not official until you post," Kardashian joked with host Ellen DeGeneres. "I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, 'Oh my god, we're so cute!' But then I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate, don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse.'"

"I don't know what the right thing to do is," she admitted. "I haven't dated since before Instagram existed, so I don't know what the rules are."

