Kirsten Dunst Announces Birth of Her Second Child With Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst has a new baby at home.

In a New York Times profile published Sept. 10, "The Power of the Dog" actress, 39, confirmed she gave birth to her second child with partner Jesse Plemons four months ago.

"This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna," Dunst shared of their son, named James Robert. "He's an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel."

The star joked she's in a "really special place" with two young kids at home, explaining, "I'm so tired, I haven't slept through the night in four months. I've developed an eye twitch, too."

Already mom to three year old Ennis Howard Plemons, Dunst revealed her baby bump in March while modeling for W magazine's Director's issue. "The Bring It On" alum joked about her size during the interview, saying, "Every shot was on the floor... I was like, 'I can't get up.' I felt like Urkel."

For her pregnancy announcement, she enlisted the help of some longtime collaborators. Rodarte designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy created the heavenly white lace dress that she wore in the magazine, and Sofia Coppola directed the photo shoot. Coppola and Dunst have previously worked together on Marie Antoinette, The Virgin Suicides and The Beguiled.

As for the proud pops, the Spider-Man star met Plemons, now 33, on the set of "Fargo" in 2015.

At the time, he said it was "a gift" to work with her: "I loved Kirsten's work for a long time, and I was really excited once I'd met her, and she's a great person, and we're both actors that just... have fun with the material."

It seems like they met at the perfect time. Dunst told PorterEdit four years later that she "knew he was going to be a soulmate" ever since they played onscreen spouses.

She gushed of the Friday Night Lights actor, "I just knew he would be in my life forever. I didn't know what capacity that would be at the time. When the show was over, I just missed him terribly. We didn't get together until a year later. We were both smart enough that we were wondering if the connection was just because we were working together. But it was real."

Dunst also shared in the interview that motherhood has been a priority in her life, explaining, "I thought I would have a hard time getting pregnant, but it was a surprise. If I hadn't met Jesse, I would have frozen my eggs. [But] it feels like I lucked out."