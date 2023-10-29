celebrity deaths

Matthew Perry autopsy results are inconclusive, pending toxicology report, authorities say

The “Friends” star died Saturday after an apparent drowning in his jacuzzi at his Pacific Palisades home

Students paint a portrait to pay tribute to late Actor Matthew Perry following his death, outside an art school in Mumbai, India,
Niharika Kulkarni/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Matthew Perry's initial autopsy results are inconclusive, pending a toxicology report, authorities said Sunday.

The cause of death has been "deferred" and further investigation has been requested before a determination will be made, according to a report released by the L.A. County Medical Examiner.

Though an official conclusion likely won't be released for several weeks, the medical examiner's office did say that the body was ready to be released to the family.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

celebrity deaths 5 hours ago

celebrity deaths 6 hours ago

This article tagged under:

celebrity deaths
