Meghan Trainor Set to Host ‘Top Chef' Spinoff for Peacock

All about that bass? More like all about that sea bass! Meghan Trainor is set to host her own culinary series, a spinoff of "Top Chef" that will stream on Peacock.

In a press release, the NBC streaming service revealed that Trainor will present "Top Chef Family Style," a "new family culinary competition featuring exceptionally talented young chefs who will each team up with an adult family member partner to compete for a chance to be crowned champions."

Serving as head judge will be James Beard Award-winning chef and cookbook author Marcus Samuelsson. Trainor, 27, is also slated to judge the competition alongside a bevy of "surprising" guest judges, who have yet to be announced.

The show is part of an overall deal the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and new mom inked with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The deal also includes a comedy series that is currently in development, as well as other scripted and unscripted content for NBCUniversal’s platforms.

“In addition to being a phenomenally talented performer, Meghan is a vibrant and hilarious ray of light who is the perfect fit for NBC’s brand,’” Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, told Variety back in March.

Rovner added, “We love the idea of introducing Meghan into the world of scripted comedy as well working with her to find all the creative and crazy ways she can engage with fans across our brands. With eight distinct platforms, we’re able to provide the ultimate playground for multi-hyphenate artists, and this is just one of the ways we’re leveraging our new structure to benefit both talent and audiences.”

