A pair of international pageant winners are showing love knows no boundaries.

Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, 22, wrote on Instagram that they got married on Oct. 28 after having kept their relationship out of the public eye.

"After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day. 28/10/22," the couple wrote in a joint message on both of their Instagram pages.

TODAY has reached out to the couple for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

An accompanying 30-second video shows candid moments between the two at the beach and on a boat ride. The video also includes scenes from their engagement, with rose petals, red-and-white balloons, and gold and silver balloons spelling "Marry Me?" in the background as they share a kiss.

Valentin is then seen putting an engagement ring on Varela. They later show off similar diamond rings after the wedding.

The final scene shows Valentin wearing a white blazer dress and Varela wearing a white jacket as they share a kiss in front of the Marriage Bureau in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The couple had posted photos together in recent years but had not shared that they were dating.

Same-sex marriage was legalized in Puerto Rico in 2015 when it was legalized across the U.S. following a Supreme Court ruling. Argentina legalized it in 2010.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate said "everything is on the ballot" for LGBTQ Americans on Election Day, including the fate of gay marriage, and advised voters to look at the candidates' records on gay rights when they make their choice for president.

The couple represented Argentina and Puerto Rico in the 2020 Miss Grand International competition, whose organizers sent well wishes to them on their marriage.

"Congratulations to both of you," the organization wrote on Instagram. "MGIO always support “LOVE” without boundaries ❤️"

They also received support from fans and fellow beauty contestants like Samantha Bernardo, Miss Grand Philippines 2021.

"Omg! Congratulations sisters! Lovelovelove! ❤️😍" Bernardo commented on Instagram.

