Norm Macdonald

Netflix Releasing Stand-Up Show Norm Macdonald Secretly Taped Before He Died

'Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special' will debut May 30, Netflix confirmed in a news release

Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in San Diego, Calif.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Norm Macdonald, the deadpan "Saturday Night Live" alumnus and stand-up comedian, recorded an hour of new material before he died — and it will soon be available to watch on Netflix, the streaming giant announced Thursday.

"Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special" will debut May 30, the company confirmed in a news release.

Macdonald, who was diagnosed with cancer nearly a decade ago but kept his medical ordeal private, died Sept. 14 in Los Angeles. He was 61.

he former Saturday Night Live comedian died after a private 9-year battle with cancer.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Norm worked so hard on a new hour of material and wanted it to be seen," Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald's producing partner, said in a statement. "We want to make sure his fans see this very funny hour. He left a gift for all of us."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Norm MacdonaldNetflix
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us