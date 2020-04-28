Oprah Winfrey

Oprah to Headline Facebook, Instagram Graduation Event

The coronavirus pandemic has upended graduation season with many schools scaling back, or in some cases canceling, traditional graduations

By The Associated Press

Virus Outbreak-Oprah Commencement

Oprah will be the commencement speaker and Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles will offer words of wisdom to the Class of 2020 in a multi-hour graduation streaming event on Facebook and Instagram on May 15.

The #Graduation2020 event will be broadcast on Facebook Watch, with some segments posted to the @instagram account on Instagram, along with the social media accounts of the contributors, according to the announcement Tuesday.

Miley Cyrus will sing her hit, “The Climb.” More special guests are expected.

The platforms will soon roll out graduation-themed stickers, filters and effects, along with ways families and friends can host private virtual celebrations using the new Facebook Rooms feature.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended graduation season with many schools scaling back, or in some cases canceling, traditional graduations.

This story has been corrected to show that the Miley Cyrus single, “The Climb,” isn't new.

