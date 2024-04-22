Actors

Owen Wilson and his children make rare appearance at L.A. soccer game

Owen Wilson took his mini-me sons Ford Wilson, 13, and Finn Wilson, 11, to the Los Angeles Football Club's game against the New York Red Bulls.

By Leah Degrazia | E!

Austin FC v Los Angeles Football Club: Western Conference Finals - 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Owen Wilson and his kids had a night at the museum soccer field.

"The Wedding Crashers" star made a rare public appearance with his sons Ford Wilson, 13, and Finn Wilson, 11, at the Los Angeles Football Club's game against the New York Red Bulls.

For the April 20 outing at BMO Stadium, Wilson and his kids cheered on the home team from the sidelines while decked out in L.A. jerseys. In one video from the event, Ford — whose mom is Wilson's ex-girlfriend Jade Duell — lets out a whooping cheer while his younger brother — son of trainer Caroline Lindqvist — points to the team logo on his chest in celebration, both sporting long, shaggy blonde hairstyles similar to their dad.

And while the actor — who is also father to daughter Lyla Wilson, 5, with Varunie Vongsvirates — tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight, he has offered insight into his family life with his two boys. Back in 2021, the 55-year-old shared that, for him, one of the highlights of being a parent is reading books to his kids before bed — especially ones they're big fans of.

"Sometimes telling the stories at night, you do take a little pride that these guys are into this story!" Wilson told Esquire in an interview published in August 2021. "One of them even said, ‘Dad, you should do something with this. This is a really good story!' It was about this little pack of boys in a post-apocalyptic world, and there's a pack of dogs — I play to my audience."

As for a parenting responsibility he could do without? "The Zoolander" alum admitted he's not much of a chef.

"I don't, ahh, cook," he explained before amending his statement, saying, "I make pretty good sandwiches."

