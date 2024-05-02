dorchester

Person shot in Dorchester, Boston police say

It wasn't immediately clear what happened in the shooting or if anyone was in custody

By Asher Klein

NBC10 Boston

A person was shot in Dorchester Thursday, Boston police said. They're expected to survive.

Evidence from the shooting was recovered near the intersection of Erie and Greenwood streets, according to police.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened in the shooting or if anyone was in custody.

The shooting was reported about 3:12 p.m., according to police.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

