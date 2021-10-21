Photos: A Look Inside the “Home Alone” LEGO House Published 2 hours ago • Updated 4 mins ago The LEGO Group has revealed their fan-designed set based on the house from "Home Alone" just in time for the holidays. 7 photos 1/7 LEGO The LEGO recreation of the “Home Alone” house, where mayhem ensued as Kevin was left to his own devices with burglars. 2/7 LEGO The set also features LEGO recreations of the cast from the film. 3/7 LEGO Promo shots show the interior of the LEGO version of the home. Each room is packed with details from the movie. 4/7 LEGO Promo shots show the interior of the LEGO version of the home. Each room is packed with details from the movie. 5/7 LEGO Promo shots show the interior of the LEGO version of the home. Each room is packed with details from the movie. 6/7 LEGO The set also features the treehouse with the zipline from the film. 7/7 LEGO The set’s cross-generational appeal is sure to bring the family together this holiday season. LEGO fan designer Alex Storozhuk said, “Just like every 90s kid, I grew up watching Home Alone and it takes a very special place in my heart. I can’t even imagine holidays without it. This movie is very nostalgic and makes those warm childhood memories come up every time.” This article tagged under: holidaysChristmastoyslegoHome Alone More Photo Galleries Colin Powell: A Life in Pictures PHOTOS: Blue Origin Launches William Shatner, Others to Space Photos: Small Plane Crashes in Santee, California Gillette Gems: See All 6 of Tom Brady's Patriots Super Bowl Rings