Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's divorce continues to unfold.

Nearly six years after the "Step Up" alums — who share 10-year-old daughter Everly — confirmed their breakup, they are still working through their divorce proceedings, as Dewan seeks a share of Tatum's earnings from the "Magic Mike" franchise.

In documents obtained by NBC News, Dewan's lawyers argue that "intellectual property" from Tatum's "Magic Mike" appearances has grown into a "multi-million cultural phenomenon," and, because the original film and its first sequel came out during their marriage, it should be considered "community in character."

"During the parties' marriage, Channing, an actor and producer, got his big break with the motion picture 'Magic Mike,'" the documents, filed April 10, read. "Which, along with the underlying intellectual property, was developed and co-financed by Channing during marriage with community effort and marital funds."

The "Magic Mike" franchise, which released its first film in 2012, second in 2015, and third in 2023, was created by Steven Soderbergh — who directed the first and last installments — and is loosely based on Tatum's experiences as a male stripper in Tampa in his late teens.

The initial film earned about $167.2 million globally, and its most recent and final installment garnered $57.1 million, per The Hollywood Reporter. It has also inspired a 2021 spin-off reality series.

Dewan's legal team alleges in the docs that Tatum and his financial team "created a complex web of LLCs, holding companies and partnerships" to "dilute" the earnings and offspring profit "Magic Mike" has accumulated.

The 43-year-old — who was declared legally single in 2019 — also contends that her ex-husband "failed to disclose" business opportunities provided by "Magic Mike" following their 2018 split. In addition to the couple's hearing that took place April 12, Dewan's team requested a subsequent trial to determine how the couple will split assets going forward.

Meanwhile, Tatum's lawyers responded to Dewan's filings, stating in another April 10 filing obtained by NBC News that the "The Rookie" star has "been involved in all aspects of community investments, opportunities and transactions" concerning the "Magic Mike" franchise. The "21 Jump Street" actor's team adds that Dewan's claims are a "last ditch effort" to further delay the duo's divorce, which has been ongoing since they announced their breakup in 2018.

Amid the new filings, the former couple also submitted a list of preliminary witnesses which includes "Magic Mike" director Soderbergh as well as Greg Jacobs, the franchise's producers Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan and screenwriter Reid Carolin — all of whom are Tatum's business partners, according to the actor's filing, obtained by E! News.

Tatum — who is currently engaged to Zoë Kravitz — also included his ex-wife's current fiancé Steven Kazee, who shares son Callum, 4, as well as another baby on the way, to testify regarding Dewan and his "cohabitation, joint expenses and all related matters."

E! News has reached out to lawyers for Tatum and Dewan but has not heard back.

