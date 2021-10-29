Pregnant Olivia Munn Reveals Why Her Friend Wanted to Know John Mulaney's Height

John Mulaney famously has told a joke about a horse loose in a hospital, and now he might have new material about a future-predicting tape measure in a hospital.

Last month, the comedian visited "Late Night," where he told host Seth Meyers that he and girlfriend Olivia Munn are expecting their first child together. On Thursday, Oct. 28, Munn dropped by "Late Night" herself to offer Meyers updates about the pregnancy.

When Meyers asked the soon-to-be first-time mom if she had received any baby advice that seems promising, she replied that she had, although she then proceeded to cast doubt on that assertion.

"The one piece of advice that's coming to my head that I would not classify as great, but it's the only one I'm thinking of right now is, I have a friend of mine who said she has a gift of being able to tell you how tall your baby will be," the actress, 41, recalled. "She said, 'Do you want to know how tall your baby will be?' So I said sure."

Munn continued, "She said, 'OK, how tall are you?' I said, 'I'm 5'5.' She goes, 'OK. How tall is John?' I said, 'He's 6 feet.' She goes, 'Hmm. The baby will be 6 feet.'"

The star then cracked up at her own ridiculous story and admitted to having no idea what kind of math her friend was purportedly doing. "I get that kind of advice from people," the "Magic Mike" standout quipped.

This was the only time during the visit that Munn referred to Mulaney, but she also offered other insight into the pregnancy. "I'm exhausted a lot — tired, but it's going really good," she shared.

During a recent interview with SiriusXM's "Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw," Munn shared that her pregnancy has brought up previous body issues. She added that "it's really hard, especially to have so many images in your face all the time of what truly looks like perfection."

For his part, Mulaney, 39, told Meyers in September that he feels "very lucky" to have met Munn, and he called their relationship "really beautiful."

The two stars' names were trending on social media over the weekend as reports suggested the pair had called it quits. However, a source told E! News this isn't the case and that they were not only "still together" but were actually enjoying a vacation together at the time.

