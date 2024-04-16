Shakira announces world tour with stop in Boston

Grammy-winning Colombian superstar Shakira is bringing her world tour through Boston later this year.
Shakira announced Tuesday the 12 U.S. cities and two Canadian cities being visited on the first leg of her world tour, which begins in North America on Nov. 2 in California and ends Dec. 15 in Detroit.
The tour will make a stop in Boston on Dec. 8 at TD Garden.
The tour is built around the March 22 release of Shakira's 12th album, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" (Women No Longer Cry). The 17-track album is the singer-songwriter's first studio album in seven years.
Nov. 2 - Palm Desert, California -- Acrisure Arena
Nov. 7 - Phoenix, Arizona -- Footprint Center
Nov. 9 - Los Angeles, California -- KIA Forum
Nov. 16 - San Antonio, Texas -- Frost Bank Center
Nov. 17 - Dallas, Texas -- American Airlines Center
Nov. 20 - Miami, Florida -- Kaseya Center
Nov. 23 - Charlotte, North Carolina -- Spectrum Center
Nov. 25 - Washington, D.C. -- Capital One Arena
Nov. 30 - Toronto, Ontario -- Scotiabank Arena
Dec. 5 - Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
Dec. 8 - Boston, Massachusetts -- TD Garden
Dec. 10 - Montreal, Quebec -- Bell Centre
Dec. 14 - Chicago, Illinois -- United Center
Dec. 15 - Detroit, Michigan -- Little Caesars Arena
International dates are expected to be announced soon.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on April 22. Shakira's Wolfpack members who join before Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET can access a pre-sale beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, April 19.
On April 12, Shakira performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California with DJ Bizarrap.