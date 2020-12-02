Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Debuts Re-Recorded Version of ‘Love Story' in Ryan Reynolds Commercial

Taylor Swift delighted fans on Wednesday, Dec. 2, when she dropped her updated version of "Love Story." The song is featured in friend Ryan Reynolds' new Match.com ad

By Jess Cohen

Taylor Swift accepts the award for artist of the year at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 22, 2020.
ABC via AP

It's a love story, baby, just say, "Yes."

Just days before her 31st birthday, Taylor Swift has gifted us all a present. On Wednesday, Dec. 2, the singer debuted her re-recorded version of her 2008 hit song "Love Story," which is featured in her friend Ryan Reynolds' hilarious new commercial for Match.com. The ad shows a #2020LoveStory with Satan falling in love with the wrong year.

"Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here's a sneak peak of Love Story!" the Grammy winner wrote. "Working hard to get the music to you soon!!"

As fans may know, Swift, who has been in a battle over the rights to her first six albums, is currently in the process of re-recording her early music. In the "Match Made In Hell" commercial, eagle-eyed fans have a spotted a fallen scooter, which they believe to be a nod to her feud with Scooter Braun.

In late November, Swift missed the 2020 American Music Awards because she was recording.

Taylor Swift &Joe Alwyn: Romance Rewind

"The reason I'm not there tonight is I'm actually re-recording of all my old music, in the studio where we originally recorded it so it's been amazing, and I can't wait for you to hear it," she said in a virtual message to fans that aired during the award show. "Have a great night. I love you so much."

Days later, Swift gave more details on the re-recording process while on "Good Morning America."

"So far, of the ones I've recorded, I think it's been the most fun doing 'Love Story' because the older music, my voice was so teenaged and I sometimes, when I hear my older music and my older young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I'm a different singer now," she said of the song, released on her beloved album Fearless. "So it's been the most fun to re-record ones that I feel like I could actually possibly improve upon the song."

