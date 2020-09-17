Taylor Swift Returns to Country Roots With ‘Betty' Performance at 2020 ACM Awards

Throw on your cardigan and settle in for this spectacular performance.

It's not a typical award show by any means, but luckily, Taylor Swift is anything but typical. Swift took to the stage at the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday for the first time in 7 years, and it was like she never left.

The "folklore" artist turned up the country flavor for her highly-anticipated performance of "betty."

The singer gave it her all while performing her song, and fans got to see her return to her country roots. Wearing a red body-con and high-waisted khaki pants while strumming her guitar, Taylor's acoustic performance was the perfect debut for her sentimental song about teenage romance.

Swift previously revealed on country radio that she wrote the song from "the perspective of a 17-year-old boy."

"Folklore" is Swift's eight studio album, and came as a surprise when she dropped it in late July.

Since the album's release, "betty" has become one of the most talked about tracks on the album, with Swifties speculating that it revealed Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third child's name. While Swift didn't confirm or deny the rumors, she did say her friends' children helped inspire the song.

"I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids," she said.

As for the entire album, she kept it under wraps from pretty much everyone until it was time to announce it to the world.

"No one knew I was making an album," Swift previously shared during an online Q&A with fans. "I didn't even tell my friends until right before announce [sic]. It was my own secret world I'd go to &I've never made music like that before."

Before officially transitioning to pop music, Swift was a mainstay at the ACM Awards. She's a nine-time ACM Award winner, and took home Entertainer of the Year in 2011 and 2012.

As for the rest of the 2020 ACMs, you can check out the complete list of winners right here.