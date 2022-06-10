The Hollywood Hills were alive with the sound of music with this reunion.

Julie Andrews received the AFI Life Achievement Award at a Gala Tribute in Los Angeles on June 9, and the stars who played the von Trapp children in "The Sound of Music" came together to celebrate her career. Nicholas Hammond (Friedrich), Duane Chase (Kurt), Angela Cartwright (Brigitta), Debbie Turner (Marta) and Kym Karath (Gretl) walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theater and at one point led the crowd in a sing-along of "Do Re Mi." And before they had to say so long, farewell for the night, they got a group picture with Andrews, who played Maria in the 1965 film and received an Academy Award nomination for her role.

Unfortunately, not all of the film's family members could be there. Charmian Carr and Heather Menzies-Urich, who portrayed Liesl and Louisa von Trapp in the movie, died in 2016 and 2017, respectively, and Christopher Plummer, who played Captain Georg von Trapp, passed away last year.

"The Sound of Music" stars weren't the only ones to attend the big event. Hector Elizondo, who played Joe in the 2001 film "The Princess Diaries" and its 2004 sequel, gave a speech and Anne Hathaway, who portrayed Mia Thermopolis in the movies, sent a recorded message, as well. In addition, Dick Van Dyke, who played Bert alongside Andrews' Oscar-winning Mary Poppins in the 1964 Disney movie, sent a taped message, as well.

In fact, the night was filled with celebrity guests, including Steve Carell, Fran Drescher, Jane Seymour, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

"I would not be me without the inspiration of Julie Andrews," the singer, whose song "Wind It Up" features a sample of The Sound of Music song "The Lonely Goatherd," said per an AFI press release. "You have brought so much joy into my life and to all of our lives. Thank you for your 'sound of music.'"

According to the press release, Cynthia Erivo also performed a musical tribute to Andrews and Ariana DeBose, Hugh Jackman, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelly Clarkson, Nicola Coughlan and Lin-Manuel Miranda sent recorded messages, as well. In addition, Bo Derek shared a few words. The actress starred with Andrews in the 1979 movie 10, which was written and directed by Andrews' late husband Blake Edwards.

"Blake and Julie made seven films together," she said. "And as impressive as that is, it's nothing compared to their 41 years of marriage...And for me and for all of us, what they had onscreen and off, was a perfect 10."

Carol Burnett presented Andrews with the AFI Life Achievement Award. Upon accepting the honor, Andrews acknowledged the people she's worked with over the years.

"This night reminds me with great clarity how many people are involved with making movies," she said. "What a huge collaborative effort it takes to bring film to the screen. My husband Blake never liked when people referred to filmmaking as the business or an industry. He insisted that film was an art form and should always be called that. And I know that is exactly the way the AFI feels also."

The AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute special will air on TNT June 16 at 10:00 p.m. EST/PST.