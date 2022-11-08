lawsuit

Vogue Publisher Sues Rappers Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Magazine Cover

Condé Nast alleges in its lawsuit that the promotional campaign launched in support of the artists’ album “Her Loss” is “built entirely” on the use of Vogue trademarks and on the false premise that they would be featured in the magazine

21 Savage and Drake
Prince Williams/Wireimage

The publisher of Vogue magazine has sued rappers Drake and 21 Savage for promoting their new album using a fake Vogue cover and the magazine’s name without authorization, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday. 

Condé Nast alleges in its lawsuit that the “widespread promotional campaign” recently launched by the artists for their album “Her Loss” is “built entirely” on unauthorized use of Vogue trademarks and on the false premise that the rappers would be featured in the magazine. 

The suit also alleges that the artists created a counterfeit issue of Vogue magazine and distributed copies of it in several large cities, as well as to their 135 million combined social media followers. The suit also alleges that the rappers thanked the magazine’s editor in chief, Anna Wintour, for the “love and support on this historic moment” in social media posts. 

“All of this is false. And none of it has been authorized by Condé Nast,” the publisher alleges in its lawsuit. “Vogue magazine and its Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour have had no involvement in Her Loss or its promotion, and have not endorsed it in any way.”

A representative for Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, declined comment.

A representative for 21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

