Will Kate Middleton Become a Queen?

Since marrying into the British royal family in 2011, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been addressed by many monikers.

Born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, the senior royal was given the title Duchess of Cambridge by the late Queen Elizabeth II on her wedding day. Her other less commonly used titles include Countess of Strathearn and Baroness Carrickfergus.

With the death of her grandmother-in-law last year, the princess’s title changed once again to her current one, Princess of Wales.

Now, with the coronation for her father-in-law, King Charles III, just days away, a new era for the United Kingdom will begin. This includes a future in which Catherine's husband, William, Prince of Wales — now first in line to the throne — could become king.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

But should Prince William become king one day, will Catherine’s title change to "queen?" Read more below to find out!

Queen Catherine or queen consort?

In February 2022, as part of the celebrations for her 70th anniversary on the throne, Queen Elizabeth gave the world direction on how to address a person whose spouse becomes a monarch.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” the queen said in a statement at the time. “And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Assuming that Charles will one day make a similar announcement for his own son and daughter-in-law and also keep with tradition, Catherine will also take on the title of Queen Consort of The United Kingdom.

What differentiates a queen from a queen consort?

According to the official website of the British Royal Family, a consort is a person whose role is to “provide companionship and moral and practical support to the Monarch.” Unlike a king or queen, a consort “does not hold a formal position in the structure of government.”

In 2022, NBC royal commentator Daisy McAndrew explained the difference in an email to TODAY, writing that a “queen consort is a woman who married a man who is king.” Meanwhile, a “queen is a woman who is born to be queen and is head of state — not the wife of a monarch.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: