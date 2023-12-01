Will there be a ‘Golden Bachelorette'? What's been said so far

The inaugural season of "The Golden Bachelor" has officially come to an end. So, is "The Golden Bachelorette" next?

In the Nov. 30 series finale, Gerry Turner was torn between two women: Theresa, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey, and Leslie, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota. But in the end, it was revealed that Theresa got an engagement ring, leaving Leslie heartbroken.

As the two-hour finale special unfolded, fans on social media expressed excitement over a potential "Golden Bachelorette" announcement. But the news never came, and viewers were left disappointed and still wondering — will there be a spinoff?

The "Golden Bachelor" featured 22 women between the ages of 60 and 75 who hoped for a second chance at love with Gerry, a former restaurateur and widower from Indiana. After death, divorce or just never finding the right guy, these women — who hailed from all over the United States — defied what love can look like, especially for their golden generation.

“There’s some incredible stories that I think are really going to resonate with people at home once you start peeling back the layers,” Bachelor nation host Jesse Palmer told E News! in October prior to the finale.

There's increasing interest in a Bachelorette spinoff — and fans have previously revealed a name in mind for the leading role.

Will there be a 'Golden Bachelorette'? What Jesse Palmer has shared

ABC has not confirmed whether the show would be renewed for a second season or whether there would be a spinoff. TODAY.com reached out to ABC and Bachelor Nation via email in October to confirm if there will be a Golden Bachelorette but did not hear back from the network.

But host Jesse Palmer shared his take in his E! News interview, and it's an enthusiastic one.

“As the show goes on, you learn more about these women, what they’ve been through. I think there’s going to be a swell in support of there being a Golden Bachelorette. That’s my personal opinion," he said.

“I can’t speak on behalf of executives or anybody else, obviously,” said Palmer. “I’m sure everyone’s waiting to see how this one goes first. But I know there are thousands of women across America deserving of that.”

If another version of the show is produced, Palmer has the ideal location in mind — Naples, Florida. “It would be perfect. You can already see the group dates,” he added.

Fans chose a frontrunner earlier this season

Whether or not there will be a spinoff remains unknown, but one thing is undeniable: The show's contestants share a tenacious energy that is inspiring an entire generation of people to find love again.

Fans formed attachments to contestants over the course of "Golden Bachelor." Some want Joan, who left the show in Episode Three, to have another shot at love, perhaps to repair their own heartbreak at her early departure.

Gerry and Joan formed a deeply powerful connection after commiserating about losing their respective spouses and discussing the challenges of raising their adult children.

“We had the initial connection of that we both lost our spouses, and I can see a glimmer of what a life would look like with him. Tonight is finally my chance to make an impression,” Joan said.

“When I talk to Joan, I feel like it’s the first step to a really strong connection. And knowing how much she sacrificed to be here. That is a strong signal that she does have feelings for me. I mean, that’s thrilling,” Gerry said in a passionate confessional interview.

The following morning, Joan sadly announced that she had to depart the show immediately to care for her daughter, who had recently experienced a challenging labor and delivery, leaving Gerry and viewers heartbroken. “My family will always be first. Once you become a mom, you’re always a mom even when your kids are older. Nothing is more important,” Vassos said.

In a show that’s about a generation of women putting themselves first in order to find love — and empowering older viewers to do the same — Joan's decision was especially devastating. “For the first time in my life, I thought ‘I am really going to do something for myself because I think I’m ready and this is an opportunity that I just can’t let go,’” Joan said to Gerry during their date.

Since Joan returned home, she started connecting with her fans on TikTok, where she shares funny videos about her experience on the reality show, as well as home décor ideas and recipes. The comments sections of her TikToks are flooded with adoring messages from fans who want to see more of Joan and learn about her skincare and haircare routine, her cooking tips and whether or not her “cute son” is single.

“I’m so sad you left, but I love your commitment to your family!” one person wrote.

“Very classy exit. Being a Mama is first priority always. It was fun to watch your fun adventure!”

“U did the right thing congratulations to u and ur daughter,” another wrote, to which Vassos replied, “Thank you for your sweet message.”

And while fans can appreciate that Vassos put her family first, they’re not giving up on her just yet.

“Keep the videos coming! We all love you, Joan!! Joan for first Golden Bachelorette!” one user wrote.

“Team joan as the first golden bachelorette!!!!!!”

“ABC needs to make you the next golden bachelorette!”

“Team Joan forever!"

