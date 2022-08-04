non-profit

‘Beauty From Ashes' Fashion Gala Brings Awareness to Those Affected In Ukraine

Sunflower of Peace Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to helping Ukrainians affected by the Russian military invasion.

Strength, beauty, and resilience are three ways to describe the Beauty From Ashes Fashion Gala & Fundraiser run by Sunflower of Peace, a nonprofit founded by native Ukrainian, Katya Malakhova.

The event is slated to be held August 11th beginning at 6 P.M at Granite Links located in Quincy, MA.

The Sunflower of Peace is on a mission to support the people of Ukraine who have been affected by the Russian military invasion.

The group says the mission behind the Beauty From Ashes fundraiser is to highlight Ukrainian designers and help save and improve Ukrainian lives to ensure that the beauty that comes from Ukraine outshines the devastation that the war has left behind.

Confirmed Designers and Artists:

Lilia Litkovskaya, Yuliya Magdych, Olena Reva, Jamemme, Gasanova, Guzema Jewelry, Gudu, Lee Pfayfer, Gunia Project, Oberig Jewelry, Olk manufactory Carpets.

For more information on how you can attend the event or how you can help the Sunflower of Peace foundation, visit: Sunflower of Peace - Help the people of Ukraine.

This article tagged under:

non-profitUkrainehub todayfashionthe hub today
