DIY Tips to Spruce Up Your Home's Exterior On a Budget

If you're thinking about renovating or updating your home, we have some help to make sure you get some bang for your buck and a return on your investment.

PJ Antonik is a local real estate developer, builder, designer and star of the TV show “Heart of Oak” that airs on NECN and NBC Sports Boston. He says that even in this tough economy he is still building and selling homes.

He has some great tips when choosing materials that are on trend but more importantly will stand the test of time.

He says if you are thinking of a home improvement project, think home exteriors.

For an easy one, PJ says swap out your door hardware for an easy, chic, and inexpensive update.

When it comes to siding or trim, try PVC or AZAC products as a no to a low maintenance option. They will last 3-4 times longer than wood and the prices are closer to the price of wood than ever before. And yes, you can paint them, he says.

Look at roofing materials as a creative option. Metal roofs provide a great aesthetic update and, PJ says, they are also great for New England. (Hint: snow melts right off!)

Metal also lasts a long time and today's products won't rust. If an entire roof is out of budget, PJ suggests using metal as an accent on a pergola or portico.

PJ loves using stone as another way to enhance a property but says there are great products that are manufactured and cost less than real stone.

Put on exposed foundations, walls, an accent on the house, even a fire pit. It's a great DIY project, too. They are also great to bring inside, like on fireplaces. The trend he likes is a mosaic or stacked stone.

To get more tips – just head to @heartofoaktv or check out his show on NECN or NBC Sports Boston. Check local listings.