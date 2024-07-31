Food & Drink

Everything you need to know about Dine Out Boston 2024

Get ready to meal and deal! Enjoy a taste of Boston's best cuisine for a fraction of the price from August 4-17.

By Nicole Fasciano and Emily Johnson

Kyle Klein Photography

Summer is the perfect time to wine and dine around the City of Boston, whether you're looking to enjoy some of your favorite neighborhood classics or expand your pallet to get a taste of some other offerings around the city.

Dine Out Boston, presented by Meet Boston, and in partnership with the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism, is a two-week culinary celebration, with more than 175 participating restaurants from August 4-17. All participating restaurants will offer prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner, with many offering takeout and delivery options as well.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There are dozens of culinary hotspots taking part all over the city, you can take advantage of signature, mouth-watering dishes without feeling the post-meal guilt once the check arrives. Each restaurant will select one of the four price options: $22, $27, $32, or $36 for lunch, and $36, $41, $46, or $55 for dinner. Most deals include your choice of an appetizer, entree and dessert.

PHOTO CREDIT: Kyle Klein Photography

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

No matter what type of food you're in the mood for, Dine Out Boston has you covered, with over 175 participating restaurants spanning across dozens of Boston neighborhoods like: Back Bay, Seaport, North End, Fenway, Cambridge -- you name it. You can start off the night with a drink at Atlantic Fish Company, slurp down an oyster at Little Whale, indulge in a juicy steak from The Capital Grille, and finish it all off with decadent tiramisu from Ristorante Villa Francesca. The options are endless!

PHOTO CREDIT: Kyle Klein Photography

The program also includes a charitable component starting August 5. Proceeds from this year's online auction will benefit the Museum of African American History -- the largest museum dedicated to African American history in New England since 1972. Diners who take part in the auction will have the opportunity to bid on $100 gift certificates from participating restaurants and can enter for a chance to win here.

Dine Out Boston is a guaranteed way to get your taste buds moving, and even better, without breaking the bank. Learn more about participating restaurants here and treat yourself to a meal out in the city!

More Food in the City:

Boston Restaurant Talk Jul 30

Owners of North Shore restaurant opening new burger joint next week

Boston Restaurant Talk Jul 24

New restaurant opening in Somerville space that housed a popular breakfast and lunch spot

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us