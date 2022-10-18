Making the Regatta More Sustainable: How ‘Head of the Charles' Is About More Than Just Rowing

The Head of the Charles Regatta has found great success in its mission to make the regatta more sustainable.

The team has eliminated all single-use plastic from vendors and instead requires them to use compostable materials. Additionally, they have added compost bins and water refill stations for spectators and athletes.

Since making these changes the amount of trash has declined and recycling volume increased, despite adding a day to the regatta. For more information on HOCR’s commitment to sustainability and how you can support it at hocr.org/sustainability.

The Head of the Charles takes place October 21st through October 23rd in Cambridge.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Hubbub, our free weekly newsletter with family-friendly adventures for you and for your family around Boston!

Morgan's Message is a non-profit named for Morgan Rodgers, who died by suicide. Now, the non-profit helps athletes everywhere, including here in Massachusetts, prioritize mental health.