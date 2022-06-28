On Her Mark

Peloton Superstar Tunde Oyeneyin Finds Her Voice in ‘Speak'

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tunde Oyeneyin is a legend to anyone who has ever put their feet onto a Peloton pedal. Her classes are legendary with her electric energy and trademark bright red lipstick.

But Oyeneyin doesn't reserve all her inspiration for her Peloton followers. She is about empowerment on and off the bike, and has quite a story to tell.

She sat down with Hannah Donnelly to talk about her new book 'Speak'. Check out the revealing On Her Mark segment above, or for all the revealing things the powerhouse has to say watch the entire interview here.

More On Her Mark

women in sports Mar 24, 2021

On Her Mark: Peloton Superstar Jess Sims On Her Road to Online Fitness Success, Inspiring Other Biracial Women

On Her Mark Jun 17, 2021

On Her Mark: The Women of ‘The Gist' on Empowering Women in Sports Each and Every Day

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

On Her Markhannah donnellyPeletontunde oyeneyin
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us