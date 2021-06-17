On Her Mark: The Women of ‘The Gist' on Empowering Women in Sports Each and Every Day

Serena, Naomi, Meghan, Sabrina. These women are changing the game for women in sports, but there’s still so much to be done.

Three Toronto women wanted to join them in the movement for equity and launched “The Gist”, a sports site, app, and podcast written by women to fill you in on all you need to know about men and women’s sports every day of the week.

Hannah Donnelly recently caught up with them for the latest “On Her Mark.”

Watch the video above to find out how it started, why it's more relevant than ever, and why a woman's voice in sports writing is so important.