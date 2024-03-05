‘TogetHER' 2024 International Women's Day event this Thursday

March 8 marks International Women’s Day and TogetHER, the Legacy Place initiative for female empowerment, has an impressive event planned for Thursday evening to celebrate it.

TogetHER is hosting their 4th annual Women’s Day event with the support of NBC Boston at the Showcase Cinema de Lux at Legacy Place in Dedham. It will have plenty of nourishments, networking opportunities, and a panel with female leaders hosted by our very own Hannah Donnelly.

Donnelly sat down with Natalie Metzgar, the marketing manager for Legacy Place, on the Hub Today to go over what attendees can expect.

“It is such a special evening of celebrating female empowerment in commemoration of International Women’s Day,” Metzgar said.

Donnelly will moderate the panel discussion under the theme, "Inspire Inclusion." The diverse selection of panelists includes Nia Grace, Taniya Nayak, Kristina Tsipouras, and Natanja Craig Oquendo– all female industry leaders in the Boston Area.

Before the panel, there will be plenty of time to chat with other eventgoers.

Sip on a signature cocktail or mocktail, try plenty of delicious bites, and stop by some of the interactive tables by different businesses at Legacy Place. MiniLuxe, SalonCapri, Bluemercury, Kendra Scott, and SPARK by Simone will all participate. There will also be a live DJ.

The event does require prior registration, which you can complete on Eventbrite. Tickets are $25 per person, which includes admission to the event and one drink voucher.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Boston Women’s Fund, which supports women, girls, and gender-expansive and was Massachusetts’ first women’s foundation.

“It is a cannot-miss event.” Metzgar said.

