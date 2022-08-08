Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme Offering a Dozen Doughnuts for the National Cost of a Gallon of Gas

The sweet deal runs through Labor Day.

With gas prices continuing to skyrocket, Krispy Kreme is offering a bit of "doughnut deflation." 

Every Wednesday through Labor Day, the doughnut chain is offering a dozen of its original glazed doughnuts at the same price of the national average of one gallon of regular gas. 

Prices for the "Beat the Pump" deal will change each Tuesday depending on the cost of gas across the country. As of Sunday, the national average for gas was $4.07, according to AAA.

The offer is redeemable by request only on Wednesdays in person, at the drive-thru and with online pickup. Ask for the Beat the Pump Original Glazed Dozen, Krispy Kreme said. 

For participating shops, visit Krispy's Kreme's website.

