Food & Drink

National Doughnut Day 2024: Where to find free and discounted doughnuts

You do-not want to miss out on these deals

By Maria Chamberlain

A dozen donuts from Dunkin' Donuts.
XAMAXullstein bild via Getty Images

Who can resist a warm, pillowy doughnut fresh out of the oven?

If you're looking for an excuse to treat yourself, you'll be happy to know that Friday, June 7, is National Doughnut Day.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The annual celebration always happens on the first Friday in June. The first-ever National Doughnut Day took place in Chicago in 1938 to honor the history of the Salvation Army's Donut Lassies. This group of women were sent to France in 1917 to care for wounded soldiers and provide a boost of morale in doughnut form.

Today, many chains throughout the U.S., including Krispy Kreme and Dunkin', mark the day with deals. Here's a list of places where you can score free and discounted doughnuts:

Lawsuits

Is that extra charge for non-dairy milk discrimination? A lawsuit challenges Dunkin' Donuts' fees

Amazon

Amazon Prime members now get Grubhub+ for free: Here's how to sign up

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts customers can get a free cinnamon sugar doughnut in-store on June 7. The offer is limited to one per guest. No purchase necessary.

Dunkin'

On June 7, get a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last.

Keurig

To celebrate National Doughnut Day, Keurig is offering 50% off on donut brand coffee pods and 10% off on all other beverages with code DONUTDEAL24. Offer ends June 11.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering two ways to celebrate National Doughnut Day.

Customers who stop in to a participating shop on June 7 can get a free doughnut of their choice (excluding limited-edition varieties). No purchase required.

Additionally, get a dozen original glazed for $2 when you buy any dozen in person, online or for pick-up or delivery. For online orders, place two dozen in your cart and use promo code BOGO2.

Voodoo Doughnut

On National Donut Day, get a dozen pink Raised Glazed doughnuts at Voodoo Doughnut for $10.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us