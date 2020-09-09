New Xbox Coming in November at $499 (or $299 for Digital-Only)

Microsoft confirmed the launch plans for its next-generation video game consoles on Wednesday, with pre-orders starting later this month.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S go on sale Nov. 10, with pre-orders starting Sept. 22.

The Series S, a digital-only box, will cost $299. The Series X, which uses traditional discs and features much higher-end specs, will run $499.

This is the tweet...



Xbox Series X: $499 (ERP)

Xbox Series S: $299 (ERP)



Release date: November 10



Pre-order starts September 22: https://t.co/Dz5bRsAuwQ | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/MadZl4OOKJ — Xbox (@Xbox) September 9, 2020

Microsoft also announced a subscription program that would give gamers a console and more than 100 games for $25 a month for the Series S and $35 a month for the Series X.

The Series S and the Series X consoles represent Microsoft's fourth generation of console, following 2001's Xbox, 2005's Xbox 360 and 2013's Xbox One.

Microsoft's announcement will put more pressure on Sony, which is due to release the next-generation PS5 console but has not yet revealed pricing or release dates.