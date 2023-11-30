Subway’s foot-long sandwich might not be anything new to you, but this footlong menu treat is taking unusually long food to the next level.

Last year, Subway footlong cookie was released as a limited-edition offering, only available for two hours until stocks across the country ran out. Now, the cookie is finding its permanent home on the menu, and you can celebrate its introduction on National Cookie Day.

You can also expect to enjoy the footlong cookie even more than if you tried it last year, as Subway’s culinary team spent more time improving the, according to a press release.

"The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu," Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation at Subway said Paul Fabre said in a press release. "At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips and served warm – right out of the oven. It's the perfect pairing with your favorite footlong sub and may even become your favorite footlong after the first bite."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Dec. 4 -- also known as National Cookie Day -- customers can score a free footlong chocolate chip cookie in select U.S. cities including Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami and New York City.

According to officials, Subway sells the most freshly baked cookies compared to any other restaurant in the U.S.