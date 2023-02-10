Valentine’s Day is the most romantic time of the year. On February 14, we celebrate love and friendship with gifts such as flowers and chocolate hearts.

But it can also be a good time to celebrate our love of great deals on favorite meals and snacks. From BOGO deals to heart-shaped treats and freebies, restaurants nationwide are celebrating Valentine’s Day in the sweetest ways.

Amy’s Drive Thru

Start the day on a sweet note. Buy one milkshake and receive a second one free when ordering through the Amy’s Drive Thru app using code SHAKELOVE on February 14.

Auntie Anne’s

If you are an Auntie Anne’s Rewards member, you can get a free Original Pretzel with the purchase of Mini Pretzel Dogs and a drink now through April 30. The chain will also be offering a BOGO Original and Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel and $5 off any Pretzel Bucket, only on February 14.

Bojangles

The Heart-Shaped Bo Berry Biscuits are back, and while price varies by location, the deal is generally running at 2 for $2. A perfect way to start the day!

Burger King

What’s better than one Whopper? Two, of course. Get a BOGO Whopper on Valentine's Day, at Burger King if you are a Royal Perks member. Redeem the deal with a coupon available via the offers tab in the BK app and online at bk.com.

Capital Tacos

Get a free mini churros dessert on Valentine's Day by professing your love to someone (or to Capital Tacos) with a note, flowers, ballad, or something else creative. Being romantic pays!

Cinnabon

This sweet chain will be offering a special bundle featuring two classic rolls and two cold brew coffees for just $15 through March 1.

Cotton Patch Café

Through February 14, order off the two for $23 menu and get a free Dr. Pepper Cake. This offer is available at every Cotton Patch Cafe location and for dine-in only.

Edible

Through February 10, Edible is offering up to 30% off select Valentine's Day items for delivery and pick up.

Fogo de Chão

Show your love with an epic Brazilian dinner. When guests dine-in on Valentine’s Day they will receive a gift card for a complimentary churrasco experience.

Habit Burger Grill

Love is pretty cheesy, and that’s sometimes a very good thing. This Valentine’s Day, this chain will be offering a $5 Double Char with Cheese for Habit Mobile App users.

Honeygrow

This chain will be running a BOGO special on its Brownie Crumble Honeybar. You can claim the offer online or in store.

Jamba

Feeling thirsty? Get $2 off of two smoothies, juices and bowls for Jamba rewards members, only on February 14.

Kolache Factory

Kolache Factory will honor Valentine’s Day with a BOGO offer for one day only on Tuesday, February 14. Buy any kolache (except Polish varieties and specialty items) and get one free. Just show the cashier the deal on any social media site, like Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter for the deal.

Lenny & Larry’s

The originators of the protein cookie are offering 20% off site wide from February 8 through February 14 with code LOVE20.

Lou Malnati's

Nothing says loving like a classic deep dish pizza. On February 14, the iconic Chicago restaurant is offering 15% off on any heart-shaped pizza pack and more through Tastes of Chicago.

Peet’s Coffee

Start the day with a caffeine buzz. This chain is offering 15% off all orders at peets.com as well as free shipping on orders $25+.

Piada Italian Street Food

Make date night extra delicious. Get a BOGO on any regular entrée from 5-10 pm on Valentine’s Day, online and in-app only.

Pie Five Pizza

This Valentine's Day, the pizza chain is offering a BOGO personal pizza. This deal is available on February 14 only.

Potbelly

Perks members get a free cookie with an entree purchase on Valentine’s Day. Guests can choose any cookie, but the Red Velvet Cookie will only be available while supplies last.

Round Table Pizza

Get a $5 medium pizza with one topping (dine-in, carryout and delivery) on February 14 with a purchase of a large specialty pizza at regular price with the code LOVE5.

Schlotzsky’s

Get extra sweet this Valentine’s Day with a BOGO Cinnabon offer. On Valentine’s Day, Schlotzsky’s will be offering Schlotzsky’s rewards members buy one, get one free Cinnabon at participating locations.

Van Leeuwen

In celebration of Valentine's Day, Van Leeuwen will offer a special free pink whipped cream topping at all scoop shops, and a free Oishii Omakase berry topping at its Rockefeller Center (NY) location and Studio City (LA) location.

Wendy’s

Between February 13 and February 19, get a free any size fry with any mobile order purchase.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: