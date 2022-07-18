Case Against Ex-Brockton Police Chief Moving Forward After Hearing

A judge has allowed a case against former Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes to move forward over a three-vehicle crash Gomes was involved in last year.

At a hearing Monday, the judge found probable cause for negligent operation of motor vehicle driving on a public highway, calling it a unique case. The judge did not find probably cause for another charge in question, attempting to falsify citation.

Though clerk magistrate hearings are typically held behind closed doors, this one was opened to the public following a successful legal argument by the NBC10 Investigators, who have been covering the case.

An attorney for Gomes said after the hearing they were not happy with the determination.

The case centers around a serious highway wreck in May 2021 that Gomes caused in his department vehicle, according to the crash report.

State police did not cite Gomes for the crash, which legal experts have described as “shocking.” The incident flew under the radar for almost a year until an NBC10 Boston investigation.

Brockton’s mayor has defended the city’s handling of the crash, saying it “followed all appropriate procedures.”

Gomes retired in January after a 36-year year career with the police department and is now collecting a pension of $156,130.

This breaking news story will be updated with more information.