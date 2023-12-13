Can you spot a holiday scam? This quiz can help

Reported consumer losses to fraud are in the billions. It happens every day, but the holidays are a prime time for scammers to take advantage of people.

There are so many things to be on the lookout for when it comes to protecting ourselves from scams.

The AARP’s Fraud Watch Network works all year to educate people about what to look out for, and one way they do that is through quizzes. This time of year they put out their holiday scam quiz.

Here’s one quiz question: “A common scam involves the telephone solicitation of funds for fake charities. How can you determine if a charity that is soliciting money from you is legit?”

Do you:

Ask the charity

look at their website

use Charity Navigator or Give.org to research the charity,

or trust your instincts?

The answer is going to Charity Navigator or Give.org. Both groups examine the financial documents and profiles of charities to assess their operations.

Some advice from the AARP’s Director of Fraud Prevention Programs - beware of any incoming communication you receive.

“A text with a link on it from your bank or from a shipping company that says there's a problem. An email of the same. We just can't trust that that's who they say they are, so let's stop clicking on links,” said Kathy Stokes. “Don't think that that social media ad for the coolest product for, you know, a Christmas gift is legitimate. Trust the companies that you've already worked with in the past. Use them as your as your trusted seller.”

AARP found the results of the online holiday quiz last year weren’t great – in the D range. And they’re not any better this year.