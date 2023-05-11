Finding the Right Gift for Mother's Day

Inflation isn’t stopping some of us from showing mom a little bit of love and appreciation.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers plan to spend a record $35.7 billion on Mother’s Day this year, or about $274 per person.

That’s nearly $4 billion more than last year’s record high!

The top spenders this year are in the 35 – 44 year age range. That group plans on shelling out an average of $382 dollars on mom.

“It's not just that people are spending more because things cost more. It's like they actually seem to be genuinely spending more,” said Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com.

The survey also found that consumers will spend $7.8 billion on jewelry.

But this year, special outings are more popular. That could be a spa day, sporting event, concert, dinner, or trip.

“I think it shows that people want to celebrate the holiday,” said Rossman. "People are craving these kinds of in-person social experiences.”

Shop the Mother’s Day sales. And if you’re stuck on what to gift mom, let her decide. Consider getting a gift card to her favorite store.

“Some places are running promotions that are basically buy one, get one,” said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com. “ So, for instance, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can actually gift a $50 gift card and you will also receive a $5 credit. So you get a little something in return for gifting your mom a gift card.”

Greeting cards and flowers still dominate as the top Mother’s Day gifts.

If you’re ordering flowers online, make sure you know where they are coming from and look out for third party websites or flower brokers.

“The brokers will take in an order, will take in the money for that order, and then it's up to them to go try to find a florist to actually fill the order,” said Kevin Brasler, executive editor at Boston Consumers’ Checkbook. “A lot of times there are just delays there as they go from florist to florist... they often get rejected and aren't able to get flowers delivered on time or the bouquet that is delivered is not at all what you paid for.”

You’re likely to have a better flower experience shopping locally. Some grocery stores have fresh flowers and beautiful arrangements at a good price.

If you want to get mom flowers that will last forever, DealNews.com pointed out the popular Lego Botanical Kits, which are on sale at Amazon.com.

And remember, time spent with your mom, which is free, is often the best gift of all.

Whatever you decide to do, just don’t forget! Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.